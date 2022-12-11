We're finally getting a Hellboy game

As studios continue to scramble to create their own cinematic universe alternative to Marvel, there's one franchise that possesses the requisite mythos to compete with the MCU. Mike Mignola's Hellboy series has been one of the comics industry's best-running universes outside Marvel and DC for decades. After pouring his heart and soul into the pages of Hellboy since the 90s, creator Mike Mignola's pet project has effortlessly created a slew of spin-off series that rival the mainline Hellboy title in quality. Whether it's the exploits of the B.P.R.D., Abe Sapien's solo adventures, or the tales of Lobster Johnson, Hellboy's universe should've been mined for multimedia consumption years ago. And, no, that recent David Harbour version of Hellboy doesn't count.

Even if Hollywood is dragging their feet to capitalize on the goldmine that is Hellboy's mythos in modernity, it seems like the world of video games is finally starting to smarten up. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the beautifully rendered Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.