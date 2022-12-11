Wonder Twin powers activate at IceUnicycle.com

A few months ago I promised myself I'd start doing something with all the domain names I've impulsively bought, and subsequently parked quietly in light shame, over the years. I bought IceUnicycle.com in 2014 simply because the clip of Jayna and Zan, the Wonder Twins, turning into an octopus riding an ice unicycle cracked me up. There's not much to it but IceUnicycle.com is now live and I have the satisfaction of checking something off my to-do list! Also, if you don't know, Carrd is a great place to inexpensively set up sites.

(Rusty's Electric Dreams)