A few months ago I promised myself I'd start doing something with all the domain names I've impulsively bought, and subsequently parked quietly in light shame, over the years. I bought IceUnicycle.com in 2014 simply because the clip of Jayna and Zan, the Wonder Twins, turning into an octopus riding an ice unicycle cracked me up. There's not much to it but IceUnicycle.com is now live and I have the satisfaction of checking something off my to-do list! Also, if you don't know, Carrd is a great place to inexpensively set up sites.
Wonder Twin powers activate at IceUnicycle.com
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Ice Unicycle
- octopus
- superhero
- wonder twin powers activate
- Zan and Jayna
Friendly octopus gives a hug to a human scuba diver
Via Vancouver Sun: On Oct. 15, Humphreys and two other locals were with a fifth diver who had never seen an octopus on a dive. "So, our goal was to find that person an octopus and we geared up and got in the water. And within three minutes, I found this octopus that was just… READ THE REST
Watch this mesmerizing underwater video of a beautiful blanket octopus
This video is cool on its own, but I thought I should include something else about blanket octopuses to make this post more interesting. So I did some googling, and discovered a claim that blanket octopuses are one of "the most extreme sexually dimorphic animals." This felt like a pretty ridiculous accolade, so naturally, I… READ THE REST
New research shows that female octopuses throw objects at males who annoy them
A new article from New Scientist reveals a fun twist to an earlier study of octopus behaviors: In 2015, Peter Godfrey-Smith at the University of Sydney and his colleagues filmed several common Sydney octopuses (Octopus tetricus) interacting at a site in Jervis Bay dubbed "Octopolis". It is one of the few places in the otherwise sandy sea… READ THE REST
Cozy up this winter with a portable fire pit for only $66
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's officially that time of year when all we want to do is cozy up under the blankets and sip hot chocolate by a fire. The Colosseum Tabletop Fire Pit will bring snug vibes to… READ THE REST
Don't need the latest and greatest? This Apple Watch Series 3 is just $140.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, the holidays roll around, and you once again consider biting the bullet on an Apple Watch. No matter if you're a fitness maven, a busy girl boss, or super addicted… READ THE REST
Shark Tank featured this child-friendly 3D printer, and it's $300 for the next 24 hours
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What to give your kid the gift that keeps on giving? How does unlimited toys this holiday season sound? That might sound like science fiction, but with the Toybox, it's totally possible. The… READ THE REST