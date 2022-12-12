Drinking coffee while Black: Actor Mark Curry harassed by staff at Colorado hotel he was staying at

Actor Mark Curry was harassed over the weekend in Colorado Springs for drinking coffee while black. What's more, he had the gall to drink said coffee while sitting in the lobby of the Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa — the hotel he was staying at while in town to perform at a venue down the street.

Video below, posted by Curry on Instagram, shows what appears to be a hotel employee racially profiling the comedian, wanting to know if Curry was a guest at the hotel — but according to Curry, the gentleman did not ask the same question to any of the other, lighter-skinned people hanging out in the lobby.

The hotel employee — and his sidekick — then followed Curry around the hotel, as shown in the video, even blocking him from using the bathroom, according to Curry. When Curry walked up to the woman who allegedly checked him in, she did not step in to reprimand the interrogator, who was still watching Curry like a hawk, but instead robotically asked to see Curry's ID.

As an aside, the hotel interrogator would not show any ID of his own when asked by Curry to see it.

After the fact (as in, after Curry's video went viral, exposing the unsavory situation), the hotel put out a manufactured apology, with the usual, "We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies … As a respected community partner, we are also using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values."

