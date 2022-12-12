Drummer Gabriel Faro demonstrates musical time signatures

9/4, 17/8, and 7/4. Musicians will recognize these as time signatures. The vast majority of pop music is written in 4/4. Gabriel Faro, a drummer, and composer from Pelotas, Brazil, posts short videos of him jamming across different time signatures, with different time and rhythm changes highlighted in each. Some songs are originals; others are compositions that Faro is covering from The Police, Carlos Santana, Metallica, Tool, and Rush. Either way, the intimate close-up videos of this polyrhythmic artist will leave musicians and fans alike in awe. You can see the joy in his body and eyes and Faro's limbs dance and undulate.