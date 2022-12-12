9/4, 17/8, and 7/4. Musicians will recognize these as time signatures. The vast majority of pop music is written in 4/4. Gabriel Faro, a drummer, and composer from Pelotas, Brazil, posts short videos of him jamming across different time signatures, with different time and rhythm changes highlighted in each. Some songs are originals; others are compositions that Faro is covering from The Police, Carlos Santana, Metallica, Tool, and Rush. Either way, the intimate close-up videos of this polyrhythmic artist will leave musicians and fans alike in awe. You can see the joy in his body and eyes and Faro's limbs dance and undulate.
Drummer Gabriel Faro demonstrates musical time signatures
