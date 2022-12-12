Feltist Lucy Sparrow is such an inspiration. In the past, she's created entire pop-up shops made of felt including a supermarket in Los Angeles and a deli in Rockefeller Center. Her most-recent installation is a felt McDonald's for the SCOPE art show in Miami Beach. The show ended December 4 but you can still pick up pieces from the McFelt Collection from her shop.
Felt artist Lucy Sparrow opened a McDonald's installation
