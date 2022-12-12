Ilia Malinin earns "Quad God" title

With his first clean, Quadruple Axel jump element landed at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Lake Placid, New York, seventeen year old Ilia Malinin transcended the mere royal status of "Quad King", and instead donned the self-proclaimed "Quad God" moniker on September 14, 2022.

Hailing from Vienna, Virginia, the 2022 World Junior champion "holds the world junior record for the men's short program, men's free skate, and men's combined score" amongst his many accolades. Accomplishing a feat is one thing, but to repeat said feat is truly deserving of minor figure skating deity status, and that's exactly what the Quad God did at the 2022 Skate America at Norwood, Massachusetts less than a month later on October 24, 2022.

Then the Quad God cleanly lands the 4A once more at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final at Torino, Italy on December 10, 2022.

With this achievement safely tucked away in the history books, the future of figure skating now turns it's gaze to quintuple jump as the next impossible element.