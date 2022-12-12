Musk shadow bans the Twitter account tracking his jet

Finally showing us the actual intent behind his $44B non-sensical purchase, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk, a self-proclaimed champion of free speech has shadow banned that Twitter account tracking his personal jet's location. After failing to pay the Twitter user off, offering a mere $5000, which is far less than Musk's customary horse, Musk bought the company.

Daily Beast:

Internal company messages shared with Sweeney by an "anonymous Twitter employee" reflected that the @elonjet account had been "visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree" beginning Dec. 2. A screenshot of what he claimed was an internal Slack channel showed Ella Irwin, the person appointed to replace Yoel Roth as Twitter's new head of trust and safety, asking a "Team" to "please apply heavy VF to @elonjet immediately."

"VF" stands for "visibility filtering," a means of blacklisting or shadow-banning certain accounts and shielding their content from other users. That the term is used by Twitter employees internally was first reported by former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss on Thursday.

In a thread on the subject, Weiss said a "senior Twitter employee" had told her, "'Think about visibility filtering as being a way for us to suppress what people see to different levels. It's a very powerful tool.'"

The alleged move to restrict @elonjet's visibility comes just one month after Musk publicly announced his commitment to free speech on the platform.