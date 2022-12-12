On the set of Titanic, someone spiked the chowder with PCP, sickening director James Cameron and dozens of others

On August 9, 1996 director James Cameron and the cast and crew of Titanic were filming off the coast of Halifax, Nova Scotia when dozens of people fell ill after dinner. It was initially thought to have been food poisoning from the chowder that was served but turned out that someone had spiked the food with PCP.

"Some people were laughing, some people were crying, some people were throwing up," Cameron said at the time.

The above video recounts the terrible trip. From Snopes:

While police confirmed that numerous people on the movie set were sickened after eating PCP-laced seafood chowder, investigators never found out who was responsible. Some suspected that the culprit was a disgruntled chef, while others believed that a crew member was attempting to get revenge on Cameron, who has a reputation for being a tyrannical director. As far as we can tell, the person who put drugs in the chowder was never identified and no charges were ever filed over the incident. In 1998, the Calgary Herald published an article entitled "Titanic Mystery: Who Spiked the Chowder?" In it, both Paxton and Cameron expressed their anger (as well as confusion) over the incident, saying that whoever laced the chowder put everyone on set, including elderly people and children, in danger: