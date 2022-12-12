Tesla is on the way to becoming the MyPillow of cars

Several surveys show the once darling Tesla has slipped into the realm of negative brand perception. It would appear that Elon Musk's antics since his purchase of Twitter have also caused people to sour on his other brands. No longer are you battling the evil forces of Big Oil by buying one of the few available but shoddily made EVs from Tesla. Automakers with experience have entered the market, and Musk is proving to be a wannabe GOP hack spreading fantastic conspiracy theories that he disproves with his data dumps.
MyPillow, here we come.
The electric-car maker started 2022 with a net-positive score of 5.9%, then peaked in May at 6.7%. In early November, it fell to a negative-1.4% reading.
YouGov found a political divide in the numbers. As the Wall Street Journal explains, "self-described liberals now view Tesla more negatively than conservatives, though conservatives also have a negative view of the brand on average."
…
Morning Consult's numbers also reinforce the political divide. Among self-described Democrats, 24.8% saw Tesla positively in October. Just 10.4% said the same at the end of November. Self-described Republicans saw their opinion of the company rise, from a favorable 20% to 26.5%, over the same period.
"It seems like Tesla is on its way to becoming a partisan brand," Morning Consult's Jordan Marlatt told the Wall Street Journal.