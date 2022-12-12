Tiger Tail ice cream: more humane than it sounds

It seems like I can't go more than a day without stumbling across some odd Canadian culinary tradition. Everyone knows about poutine- but did you know that pouring maple syrup into fresh snowfall and allowing it to solidify is a popular wintertime treat? On that note, I recently stumbled across Tiger Tail Ice Cream. Don't worry, it's nothing like shark fin soup- rather, it's a regional mixture of orange ice cream and black licorice.

My initial reaction was disgust, of course. Citrus and black licorice? Never! But who knows, there could be something to it. After all, I though the whole maple-syrup-on-snow thing was weird too until I actually tried it.