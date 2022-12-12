On Wicked Makers, Jaimie and Jay turn a 6' animatronic wizard into Krampus, just in time to snatch up and switch naughty little children for Christmas! Be good, kids — don't smoke, stay in school!
Turning a life-size animatronic wizard into Krampus
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- christmas
- crafting
- folklore
- krampus
- makers
Simone Giertz does a project to make herself feel better
Simone was feeling blue, and beating herself up over not coming up with the next big, amazing thing. So, she decided on a little maker self-care. She takes and old fire alarm box and turns it into a key and doggy poop bag holder to hang by her door. READ THE REST
The beauty of Shelter with maker Lloyd Kahn
When I was a teen, I carried a copy of the Whole Earth Catalog around like it was The Good Book, because, for me, it was. Feeling like I lived in a world I didn't like, didn't understand, and had no control over, here was a world where you could re-think and re-do everything, literally… READ THE REST
My favorite maker tips for 2022
I edit a weekly newsletter of DIY/maker tips. Every year, I go through it and pull out the entries I think are the best of the year. Here are some of this year's favorites. *** Can You Really Revive Felt Tip Markers with Isopropyl Alcohol? In the first volume of my Tips and Tales from… READ THE REST
Here's your opportunity to score a Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet for $170
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are visions of tablets "surfacing" in your dreams? Are you frustrated because you think that your dreams are where your "surface" will stay? Perhaps the lure of a top-rated tablet like the Microsoft… READ THE REST
Grab this fancy-shmancy Samsung Galaxy phone for just $165 for 48 hours only
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So you need a new phone. At this point, most of us are over the hype around new phones. It's not 2012 anymore, we aren't reinventing the wheel here. If you get understandably… READ THE REST
Cozy up this winter with a portable fire pit for only $66
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's officially that time of year when all we want to do is cozy up under the blankets and sip hot chocolate by a fire. The Colosseum Tabletop Fire Pit will bring snug vibes to… READ THE REST