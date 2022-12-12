Vengeful MAGA man tells Santa Qlaus what he wants most this year (video)

When the Good Liars' Davram Stiefler dressed up in a Santa suit with a "Q" mask covering his face, he had no problem attracting a fully grown QAnon man, who enthusiastically sat on his lap (see video below). And when Mr. Qlaus asked him what he wanted in his Q drop this year, the gentleman responded, "I'd like to be free. I'd like to have our country back."

At first the man doesn't seem to make sense. What kind of freedoms does he not enjoy now that he could have enjoyed in the days of yore?

And then he clears up the confusion while reminding us what MAGA stands for: "I want to see some hangings. I want to see GITMO reopened."

I dressed like Santa and asked this QAnon guy to sit on my lap and tell me what he wanted for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/HHX7q8twI7 — Davram (@davramdavram) December 12, 2022

