An interview with the Smothers Brothers ahead of their live stage tour

Legendary comedians Tom and Dick Smothers are back on tour. This interview was on CBS Sunday Morning, CBS being the channel that censored and then canceled The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1969. Ostensibly the firing was over delivering the show too late to be aired, but the "too late" actually was for censors to cut it apart before it was aired.

The Smothers Brothers, and their head writer, Mason Williams, have been a source of inspiration for as long as I can remember.