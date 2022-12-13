Check out amazing drone footage of a snowplow train clearing tracks after a major storm (video)

After a major snowstorm made safe train travel impossible around parts of Lake Tahoe, California last weekend, videographer Brandon Clement caught incredible drone footage of a powerful snowplow train clearing what looks like several feet of snow off the tracks (see video below).

Go to Clement's WXChasing site on YouTube to see all of his other spectacular extreme weather footage that, as he says on his About page, is intended to "put you in the passenger seat to experience the sights and sounds of nature's worst weather."