Christmas cards for Happy Mutants

Popkin
A vintage weird Christmas card (public domain)

Weird Christmas has a digital collection of vintage Christmas cards that will surely put a smile on the face of any Happy Mutant who receives one. There are many Krampus themed cards, whimsical creatures, and even a skeleton-santa. These gems are free to send out. Just click on a card that you like, type your message, and email it to a buddy to spread some holiday fun.