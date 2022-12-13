Arduino continues to be a go-to microcontroller family for doing all sorts of programmable electronics projects. In this latest of her series with Digi-Key, Becky Stern runs through the basics of how to get started in working with Arduino, from what it is to working with the hardware and the programming.
An introduction to Arduino, the popular range of open-source microcontrollers
- COMMENTS
- Arduino
- Becky Stern
- lifelong learning
- microcontrollers
Joey and Kermit sang the alphabet together 50 years ago
It's the 50th anniversary of this classic Sesame Street scene, where Joey and Kermit sing the alphabet together, and hilarity ensues. Enjoy this sweetest walk down memory lane. Hard to believe this was 50 years ago. READ THE REST
Ryuichi Sakamoto's moving piano rendition of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence
Legendary Japanese musician and composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, has been fighting several cancers since 2014 and things are not looking great at this point. But, being the classy and courageous human that he is, he's continued to be upbeat and to make music as his strength allows. His latest work is Ryuichi Sakamoto: Playing the Piano… READ THE REST
This refurbished MacBook Pro is yours for an extra 20% off this holiday season
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's times like these when we can really show gratitude for friends, family, and the ability to step away from both to binge Netflix. Sure, you love the folks, but sometimes… READ THE REST
This portable scanner is like the Shazam of color, and it's $59 off now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you've ever needed to determine a color — whether it be to paint your bedroom walls, complete an art piece, or what have you — you know it's easier said… READ THE REST
Get an extra 20% off this refurbished iPad mini during our Winter Savings Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Winter is a season of giving, so it's also a season to access amazing deals. As part of our Winter Savings Sale, running for 72 hours from December 13 to 15, you… READ THE REST
Here's your last chance to get Microsoft Office for $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Someone has to work to pay off those holiday bills, and it might as well be you. (Full disclosure: You caused the bills, but this is out of the scope). Doing work,… READ THE REST