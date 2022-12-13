Is Twitter preparing for bankruptcy?

This New York Times article seems to suggest that Twitter is insolvent and choosing not to pay all sorts of bills, many of which will expose them to genuine legal jeopardy. We've previously reported on their auctioning off of all sorts of assets, and Twitter's looming wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuits, so when the NYT stacks it all up in one article, the strategy seems to be bankruptcy.

With interest on his loans totaling over $150m/month and a company grossing $5B before screwing it all up and chasing the advertisers out, Twitter's reluctant purchaser Elon Musk seems to be running out of options.

NYT: