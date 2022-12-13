LA Animal Control issues first ever license for pet unicorn ownership

Last month, a young girl named Madeline write a letter to the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control requesting formal government permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard. Presumably, Madeline had already asked her parents if she could have a unicorn, and rather than disappoint their child by letting her know how impossible it would be to actually capture and domesticate a unicorn, they passed the buck to the bureaucrats instead — "Well, we would buy you a unicorn, but the city won't allow it because our property isn't zoned for unicorn grazing."

Little did they expect the Animal Control Department to respond:

I, for one, am very much looking forward to the bureaucratic nightmare that ensues when young Madeline imagines hard enough to will her unicorn into existence, while dutifully adhering to the rules and regulations as laid out by the city. In fact, I kind of want to write that story while I'm on vacation.

Image: Tomais Ashdene / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)