Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert shows off her intellectual capacity by demanding the impeachment of United States Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for being good at his job.

"On Mayorkas's watch," she whined, "over 14,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized in fiscal year 2022 at our southern border. That is an all-time record high."

It makes you wonder why Bobo wanted those seven tons of fentanyl to make it into the United States?