Parasitic worms "party" in man's balls

At Ars Technica, Beth Mole covers a nasty yet festive case of Wuchereria bancrofti, infesting a man's scrotum and "dancing" therein, as originally reported in The New England Journal Of Medicine.
The thread-like parasite's penchant for pirouetting is well-established. In medical terms, ultrasound imaging of their scrotal soirées is referred to as the "filarial dance sign." As the authors of the NEJM report explain: "The dance sign represents the undulations of live worms that have migrated into lymphatic channels, causing dilation and dysfunction of the channels." (The report includes video but is behind a paywall. A similar example of the filarial dance sign can be seen here.)
Diethylcarbamazine shut down the party.