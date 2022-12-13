Ryuichi Sakamoto's moving solo piano rendition of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence

Legendary Japanese musician and composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, has been fighting several cancers since 2014 and things are not looking great at this point. But, being the classy and courageous human that he is, he's continued to be upbeat and to make music as his strength allows.

His latest work is Ryuichi Sakamoto: Playing the Piano 2022, a live streaming event that took place on Dec. 11, 2022. He says he's too weak now for a full concert, so recording when he felt up to it and then streaming this event allowed him to create something that still felt like a concert.

The recording of the event will be released on his Commmons label on Jan. 17, 2023. You can preorder it here.