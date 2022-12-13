Studio Ghibli announces new Miyazaki film for summer 2023

The next film from Japanese animation icon Hayao Miyazaki is titled "How Do You Live" and is slated to hit theaters on July 14, according to Studio Ghibli. The image above is the only visual associated with the film thus far. From Variety:

The film is understood to be based on Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 YA book of the same name which tells the story of a 15-year-old boy as he goes on a journey to discovery spiritual growth, poverty and the meaning of life with the help of his uncle, whose advice is communicated to him from a journal. Oscar-winning Miyazaki has long called "How Do You Live" one of his favorite books and announced in 2017 he planned to adapt it for screen.

The first English translation of How Do You Live was published last year and includes an introduction by comic legend Neil Gaiman.