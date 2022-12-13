The best (fake) holiday fruit cake

Many people dread being gifted a holiday fruit cake ("Oh, you shouldn't have!"). Not everyone is fan of these dense, baked goods full of non-fresh fruit. But years ago my family found a fun fruit cake everybody likes and sharing it has become an annual tradition.

This inflatable vinyl fruit cake is deliciously decorated with luridly colorful candied fruits and nuts. Each Xmas we sign and date it, deflate it, and then send it along (deflated it's tiny) in the box of gifts to our distant family members. They "enjoy" it– and then sign and send it back the following year. We have just enough signing room left on it for another ten years of memories.

This exact item might be hard to find now, but maybe you could start your own holiday-time tradition with an inflatable turkey.