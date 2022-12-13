This refurbished MacBook Pro is yours for an extra 20% off this holiday season

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

It's times like these when we can really show gratitude for friends, family, and the ability to step away from both to binge Netflix. Sure, you love the folks, but sometimes you just need a little time in front of a screen (it's called self-care, and it's the gift that keeps on giving no matter how you get it).

If you need a last-minute gift to either someone else or yourself, a refurbished 2015 MacBook Pro is an excellent choice for the holidays. It's on sale for just $348.79 with code WINTER20 as part of our Winter Savings Event, which runs until December 15.

This MacBook Pro is an excellent gift for anyone who's sick of their garbage computer from college that's holding on for dear life (we're looking at you, and you're not doing anything to help the end-of-life healing for it). With an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.3" display, this laptop allows time for professional use and downtime fun whenever you can step away for some streaming.

In terms of storage, you'll get 256GB to upload all of the pictures from the holidays you want (or don't, things got a little weird at the White Elephant). If you're not up to snuff on tech lingo, you've got a ton of space for you and your pics, vids, and music. Then, when you're ready to disconnect from the world before everyone starts going Christmas crazy, you can just plug in your favorite holiday jams to your Bluetooth devices and fully relax.

If you need more proof, this MacBook has a 4-star rating on Amazon and 4.5 out of 5 from customers in our store, which is comforting when you're spending money on a machine.

Get this Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" for $348.79 (Reg. $1,499) with code WINTER20. Need more big savings? This code and deal apply to a ton of other great deals in our winter savings collection. But hurry, this deal ends in 72 hours.

Prices subject to change.