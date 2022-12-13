Over the weekend, musician Phoebe Bridgers and composer Danny Elfman joined some of the original cast members from The Nightmare Before Christmas for an exclusive two-day only concert performance of the beloved movie. While there's no official video from the show, you can catch some clips on Instagram — and it looks like it was a scream. If you want to see even more, Brooklyn Vegan has a much more comprehensive social media roundup.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Danny Elfman perform "The Nightmare Before Christmas" live
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- danny elfman
- phoebe bridgers
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
Phoebe Bridgers and Danny Elfman to perform in Nightmare Before Christmas live show
For two nights only, Danny Elfman, the surprisingly ripped 68-year-old composer of too many iconic tunes to count, will be teaming up with the skeleton-suited indie rock darling Phoebe Bridgers for a special live concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Elfman will perform the parts of Jack Skellington, with Bridgers playing Sally, along with… READ THE REST
Watch a shirtless Danny Elfman perform the most hardcore Simpsons theme at Coachella
I've always enjoyed Danny Elfman's compositions, but I never knew the 68-year-old musician was so tattoo'd and badass. Over the weekend, he performed at Coachella with an orchestra and live band that included Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit and Josh Freese from the Vandals and Nine Inch Nails. In addition to the hardcore riff on… READ THE REST
'Nightmare Before Christmas' live: Oingo Boingo, Paul Reubens, Weird Al, Danny Elfman AND Billie Eilish
What a crazy-cool Halloween lineup! For this weekend's Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-concert show at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Paul Reubens, Weird Al Yankovic, and Danny Elfman took the stage as "Lock, Shock, and Barrel" to sing "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" together. AND, Billie Eilish played Sally AND Danny took the stage with… READ THE REST
Here's your last chance to get Microsoft Office for $29.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Someone has to work to pay off those holiday bills, and it might as well be you. (Full disclosure: You caused the bills, but this is out of the scope). Doing work,… READ THE REST
This year, why not get them something they'll actually use?
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, without fail, the internet puts out the most disappointing gift guides for the men in your life. Year after year of whiskey stones, golf-themed home decor, beer-related knick-knacks, and pretty much… READ THE REST
Here's your opportunity to score a Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet for $170
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are visions of tablets "surfacing" in your dreams? Are you frustrated because you think that your dreams are where your "surface" will stay? Perhaps the lure of a top-rated tablet like the Microsoft… READ THE REST