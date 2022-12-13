Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Danny Elfman perform "The Nightmare Before Christmas" live

Thom Dunn

Over the weekend, musician Phoebe Bridgers and composer Danny Elfman joined some of the original cast members from The Nightmare Before Christmas for an exclusive two-day only concert performance of the beloved movie. While there's no official video from the show, you can catch some clips on Instagram — and it looks like it was a scream. If you want to see even more, Brooklyn Vegan has a much more comprehensive social media roundup.