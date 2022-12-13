Weekly Weather Report provides up-to-date COVID-19 data

We introduced you to the People's CDC this past summer, but I thought it might be time to revisit their work and share their latest "COVID-19 Weather Report." People's CDC releases weekly reports to provide COVID-19 guidance for folks who want accurate data about COVID-19 risks. Here's their report for the week of December 12, which reads, in part:

Transmission levels have risen again, with nearly the entire population (98.38 percent) currently living in areas with substantial or higher transmission – compared to 93.3 percent last week. These are extremely high levels before winter officially arrives next week.

Click through to read more information, including hospitilization rates, death rates, and much more. And you can go here to subscribe to the People's CDC substack to get the weekly reports delivered to your inbox.

Want to know more about the People's CDC? According to their website: