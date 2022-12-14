A new book with over 100 mindfulness and productivity hacks

Recomendo is a weekly newsletter that gives you 6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff. Claudia Dawson, Kevin Kelly, and I have been writing it for over six years. And Claudia just wrote a book, called Reco•mind•o: Mindful Recomendos for Life and Work, which contains hundreds of her mindfulness and productivity hacks that have appeared in the newsletter over the years.

Claudia says:

My personal recommendations always lean more toward mindfulness and productivity hacks, and a lot of what I've shared with you are daily habits which have significantly improved my quality of life. So I went back in time to pull my own essential recomendos and I put them in a paperback book called Reco•mind•o: Mindful Recomendos for Life and Work ($14, 120 pages). It has less products to buy and more tips on how to be a better human. It is now available on Amazon and should arrive before Christmas.

Here are some of the hacks you'll find in her book: