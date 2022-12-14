A new book with over 100 mindfulness and productivity hacks

Recomendo is a weekly newsletter that gives you 6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff. Claudia Dawson, Kevin Kelly, and I have been writing it for over six years. And Claudia just wrote a book, called Reco•mind•o: Mindful Recomendos for Life and Work, which contains hundreds of her mindfulness and productivity hacks that have appeared in the newsletter over the years.
Claudia says:
My personal recommendations always lean more toward mindfulness and productivity hacks, and a lot of what I've shared with you are daily habits which have significantly improved my quality of life. So I went back in time to pull my own essential recomendos and I put them in a paperback book called Reco•mind•o: Mindful Recomendos for Life and Work ($14, 120 pages). It has less products to buy and more tips on how to be a better human. It is now available on Amazon and should arrive before Christmas.
Here are some of the hacks you'll find in her book:
- Fall asleep faster
- Fascinating physical visualizations
- Favorite to-do list notebook
- Find out how long to read any book
- Find out if you're close to burnout
- Find what you didn't know you were looking for
- Find your apology language
- Float tank therapy
- Four different ways to read books
- Free confidential crisis line
- Free focus timer
- Free printable motivational poster
- Get comfortable with uncertainty
- Get lost in the clouds
- Get oldest Google search results first
- Gmail reverse conversation
- Happiness trick
- Healthy relationships chart
- How to ask useful questions
- How to comfort someone
- How to do a Life Pie
- How to eat
- How to find the right therapist
- How to quiet your mind chatter
- How to return your eyes to their natural state