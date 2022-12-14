A new book with over 100 mindfulness and productivity hacks

Mark Frauenfelder

Recomendo is a weekly newsletter that gives you 6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff. Claudia Dawson, Kevin Kelly, and I have been writing it for over six years. And Claudia just wrote a book, called Reco•mind•o: Mindful Recomendos for Life and Work, which contains hundreds of her mindfulness and productivity hacks that have appeared in the newsletter over the years.

Claudia says:

My personal recommendations always lean more toward mindfulness and productivity hacks, and a lot of what I've shared with you are daily habits which have significantly improved my quality of life. So I went back in time to pull my own essential recomendos and I put them in a paperback book called Reco•mind•o: Mindful Recomendos for Life and Work ($14, 120 pages). It has less products to buy and more tips on how to be a better human. It is now available on Amazon and should arrive before Christmas. 

Here are some of the hacks you'll find in her book:

  • Fall asleep faster
  • Fascinating physical visualizations
  • Favorite to-do list notebook
  • Find out how long to read any book
  • Find out if you're close to burnout
  • Find what you didn't know you were looking for
  • Find your apology language
  • Float tank therapy
  • Four different ways to read books
  • Free confidential crisis line
  • Free focus timer
  • Free printable motivational poster
  • Get comfortable with uncertainty
  • Get lost in the clouds
  • Get oldest Google search results first
  • Gmail reverse conversation
  • Happiness trick
  • Healthy relationships chart
  • How to ask useful questions
  • How to comfort someone
  • How to do a Life Pie
  • How to eat
  • How to find the right therapist
  • How to quiet your mind chatter
  • How to return your eyes to their natural state