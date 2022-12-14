Anti-Vaxxers' disregard for basic human safety also makes them lousy drivers

This study from Canada, published in the American Journal of Medicine, is pretty telling about anti-vaxxers and reminds us they don't care about anyone else. Folk who are unwilling to follow common-sense public healthy safety guidelines are also likely unwilling to follow simple stuff like traffic laws. A willingness to acquire and transmit a deadly pandemic suggests one may not care who lives or dies on the road.

Good neighbors.

If these guys are too smart for the Centers for Disease Control imagine how they feel about the Department of Motor Vehicles!

Fortune via Yahoo: