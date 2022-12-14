Anti-Vaxxers' disregard for basic human safety also makes them lousy drivers

This study from Canada, published in the American Journal of Medicine, is pretty telling about anti-vaxxers and reminds us they don't care about anyone else. Folk who are unwilling to follow common-sense public healthy safety guidelines are also likely unwilling to follow simple stuff like traffic laws. A willingness to acquire and transmit a deadly pandemic suggests one may not care who lives or dies on the road.
Good neighbors.
If these guys are too smart for the Centers for Disease Control imagine how they feel about the Department of Motor Vehicles!
They found that the unvaccinated people were 72% more likely to be involved in a severe traffic crash—in which at least one person was transported to the hospital—than those who were vaccinated. That's similar to the increased risk of car crashes for people with sleep apnea, though only about half that of people who abuse alcohol, researchers found.
The excess risk of car crash posed by unvaccinated drivers "exceeds the safety gains from modern automobile engineering advances and also imposes risks on other road users," the authors wrote.
Of course, skipping a COVID vaccine does not mean that someone will get into a car crash. Instead, the authors theorize that people who resist public health recommendations might also "neglect basic road safety guidelines."