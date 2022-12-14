Arizona Mirror provides independent news and critical political analysis

If you're looking for another great independent news source, check out Arizona Mirror—it's one of my favorites for critical political analysis. It's based in Arizona and is definitely Arizona-focused, but it also covers national and international news. According to The Arizona Mirror website:

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on fearless journalism that shines a light on injustice and creates real-world change. We look to connect public policy with the people it affects and bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state's biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

AZ Mirror also features some terrific political cartoons by Steve Benson. You can check out Benson's Corner here, and also follow him on Twitter, where he describes himself as "Pulitzer Prize-winning, nationally syndicated, Editorial/Political Cartoonist. Digs doodling. Liberal. Married to @clairefergie."

I've included one of Benson's recent pieces in this post—a biting commentary on Senator Sinema's latest revelation that she's an "Independent." The only thing surprising to her already jaded and pissed off former supporters was that she stopped at Independent instead of finally just admitting to being a Republican. I guess that will come in due time.