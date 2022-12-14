Car on Texas highway surrounded by rain, explosion, tornado, and more – all in 30 seconds (video)

Oh what fun it is to ride and sing in Texas today! CBS anchor John-Carlos Estrada of Austin posted a snapshot of "December in Texas" with footage taken from inside of a car that is pulled over on a stormy highway (video below).

"Fuck, fuck, fuck," says the car's occupant as we witness, in just 30 seconds: some sort of explosion up ahead, a truck on the wrong side of the highway careening toward the car, a tornado passing by, rain falling, and a weather report warning of "severe thunderstorms." And all to the sound of merry Christmas music playing in the background.

😳🌪️ Wow! Nothing screams "December in Texas" quite like this video. It's really got it all:

1. A tornado crossing the interstate.

2. A truck COMPLETELY "noping out" against traffic.

3. Christmas music!



📹: Daysi Hand pic.twitter.com/OEb0laDwQl — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) December 14, 2022

