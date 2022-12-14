Create a new holiday tradition with "Stick Man"

Are you looking for a new holiday show to watch with your family, but are sick of all the old classics? Do yourself a favor and watch "Stick Man"—it's by the same folks who created The Gruffalo. According to the Stick Man official website:

Stick Man is not only a wonderful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, but also a delightful stage show, fun-filled app and a brand new animated film featuring an all-star cast.

The short film is available on Amazon Prime, which describes the story:

A half-hour animation based on the much-loved children's picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Stick Man tells the tale of a happy-go-lucky father's epic adventure across the seasons as he runs from a playful dog, gets thrown in a river, escapes from a swan's nest and even ends up on top of a fire. Will he get back to his family in time for Christmas?

I forced my skeptical family to watch it last week, but in the end Stick Man won them over with his silly antics, his perseverance, and his charm. By the end, we were all rooting for him to get back home and chanting along with him: "I'm Stick Man, I'm Stick Man, I'm Stick Man! That's ME!"