For a limited-time get 20% off of this refurbished 6th Gen Apple iPad

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Have you checked off everyone on your shopping list? Level up your gift-giving this year with this Apple iPad 6th Gen for only $249.99. For only 72 hours (12/13 – 12/15) use coupon code WINTER20 for 20% off this and tons of other fun products. Explore the entire Winter Savings collection for more opportunities to save this holiday season.

If you're out of ideas on what to get that someone special for the holidays, why not get them a refurbished iPad 6th Gen? This tablet has a stunning 9.7" LED-backlit Retina display for you to enjoy your favorite content with a widescreen view. The dual-core processor has 2GB of RAM and 32GB for storing all of your precious data. You'll have plenty of space for your excessive photo collection, worry-free. Oh, we see you.

This top-performing iPad won't give you any trouble with loading or running apps, so you can surf the web without interruption. Stream movies, play games, or browse the internet for up to 10 hours! The 6th Gen iPad holds an exceptionally long charge, great for travel or a full day at the office. The 8MP iSight camera makes taking photos, videos, and FaceTiming an elevated experience. Chat with friends and family with the beautiful HD camera and marvel at the crystal clear picture quality.

This 2019 6th Gen iPad has Bluetooth compatibility and can connect to any wireless network or Wi-Fi hotspot. Send documents, attachments, and emails quickly once you're connected to your home or local network. Soak up all of the exciting features this iPad has to offer and take this lightweight tablet (1.3 lbs) everywhere you go. Its slim frame and size make it easy to slip into a backpack or bag and take up virtually no space.

This bundle includes a snap-on case, lightning cable, and an AC wall adapter! Take it with you on a trip or on your commute—you won't want to leave home without it!

Get the Apple iPad Pro 9.7" for $249.99 (reg. $399). Take an additional 20% off this iPad and more during the Winter Savings event, ending 12/15!

Prices subject to change.