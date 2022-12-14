Gentleman tries to steal a couple of phones, embarrasses himself instead (video)

Last week a thief in a hoodie carried out one of the quickest botched robberies in UK history.

In just 12 seconds flat, the young gentleman pretended to be a customer, ran like hell (for a second) with phones in hand, and then sheepishly returned the stolen goods once he realized the doors were locked.

Meanwhile, the cool shopkeeper, who calmly stood and watched the amusing spectacle, said, "Have a good day, man," as the empty-handed sprinter shuffled away.

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: Morakot Kawinchan / shutterstock.com