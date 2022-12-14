"History Listen" is a new podcast about rock n' roll, narrated by St. Vincent

A little over a year again, I began working on my first podcast for Double Elvis Productions — a combination true crime thriller and history lesson covering the early days and development of the Southern Rock movement. The rest of the season would take a similar approach to other musical genres, placing popular songs in the context of the time and place that spawned them.

I always knew the plan had been to get a big-name narrator to do the show, but now the cat's finally out of the bag: Grammy award-winning guitarist St. Vincent is the voice of History Listen, which debuts on January 12, 2023 on Audible (with other podcast platforms to follow). Here's the official synopsis, courtesy of Pitchfork:

St. Vincent is set to host a new podcast from Audible and Double Elvis titled History Listen: Rock. It's billed as an in-depth look at "key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre," and it's said to be created for "music addicts and casual listeners alike." The podcast will highlight artists like Big Mama Thornton, Sex Pistols, Bad Brains, Jimi Hendrix, and Patti Smith, among others. History Listen: Rock will debut on Thursday, January 12, 2023. "It's been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don't get the recognition they should," St. Vincent said in a statement. "When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild."

You can check out a short teaser above. Like I said, my episode's only a small part of the show (though I certainly learned a lot about Southern Rock — like I don't completely hate Skynyrd anymore?). But I can tell you, it's going to be a cool one.

St. Vincent to Host New Podcast History Listen: Rock [Nina Corcoran / Pitchfork]

Image: Justin Higuchi / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 2.0)