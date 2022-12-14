Jeffrey Epstein victim says she was coerced to have a threesome with Alan Dershowitz

One of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victims said in a 2017 deposition that she had been coerced into having a threesome with MAGA lawyer Alan Dershowitz and another woman. The deposition was released as part of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell.

From the deposition:

Q. Tell me what happened during that encounter.

A. I walked in the room — walked in the house. Jeffrey and [REDACTED] and Alan were there.

Q. what happened after you walked in the house?

A. I — it was really strange, because [REDACTED] didn't like me. And so when I arrived, we had — I think — I can't remember if I had, like, water or whatever. [REDACTED] took me upstairs. I remember there was a room. I didn't quite understand what was going on at the time. I knew obviously something was going on, because I never met [REDACTED] socially. So [REDACTED] started undressing me in the room. She started undressing me by the bed. We got on the bed. I kind of knew what was going on from that. The girls were often forced to have sex with each other for Jeffrey's pleasure, so it was just another occasion, I guess. Jeffrey then walked in the room. He started masturbating under his clothes. He put his hand in his trousers. A few minutes later Alan walked in the room. He started undressing, he got on the bed with [REDACTED] and myself, and we basically had a three-way sexual interaction.

Q. Was Alan fully unclothed?

A. During — when? At what specific — he walked in with clothes.

Q. And he got fully undressed?

A. Yes.

Q. So you saw his entire naked body?

A. Yes.

Q. Did you notice anything specific about his body?

A. Not that I recall. I mean — yeah, not that I — I can't really remember. It was quite a — it was a — it wasn't a pleasant experience.

Q. what did you do with Alan?

A. I gave him oral sex, masturbated him.

Q. Anything else?

A. He did the same with [REDACTED] He performed the same on me.

Q. Did he eiaculate?

A. He did, yeah.

Q. In your mouth?

A. No.

Q. Did you have intercourse with him?

A. No, not penetration, no.

Q. Did you see him ejaculate more than once?

A. No, I didn't see him ejaculate more than once.

Q. You didn't notice any scars?

MS. MCCAWLEY: Objection.

A. I don't recall specific markings on every man I've been with body. So it's not something — I wasn't ravishing Alan's body. I was trying to close my eyes and just get it done so I could go home and watch TV, really. So I wasn't really aware. I didn't really like kind of go, woo, his body. I don't — I don't recall his body at all. Like, I don't make a mental note of every man's body I've slept with.

Q. Other than Jeffrey, is that the first time you had sex with another man in his home or on his property?

A. Sorry, can you just repeat the question.

MR. GUIRGUIS: Or rephrase it.

THE WITNESS: I'll just read it.

MR. GUIRGUIS: If You understand it.

A. Yeah, he was the only person, Alan Dershowitz.

Q. Did you have sex with him more than once?

A. No.

Q. At the occasion you just described, did he have an erection?

A. It was — it was — it wasn't particularly hard. It was pretty disappointing.

Q. And where did he ejaculate?

A. I had given him oral sex and, well, he ejaculated — he ejaculated. I mean, there's only so many places a man can ejaculate. He didn't ejaculate on me. He didn't ejaculate in my mouth. I gave him oral and I masturbated him and finished him off. He ejaculated over himself, me. Just — there wasn't a lot of ejaculation. I don't remember a lot of sperm. I didn't see massive amounts of semen. But I just remember him ejaculating, but it wasn't in my mouth.