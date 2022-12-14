Listen to the sound of a Martian dust devil

A Martian dust devil rolled right over the Perseverance rover and the robot's microphones recorded its strange sound. It's an otherworldly whisper from 53 million miles away. Perseverance's camera imaged the scene while another sensor measured a tiny drop in atmospheric pressure. This was the first-ever recording of a Martian dust devil and scientists were very lucky that it was captured. From Science News:

The NASA rover has witnessed dusty whirlwinds before. But when this one swept right over Perseverance, the rover's microphone happened to be turned on. So the first-of-its-kind data include the sounds of dust grains either pinging off the microphone or being transmitted to the mic through the rover's structure, researchers report December 13 in Nature Communications[…]

Data from this event, as well as from other whirlwinds measured by the rover's instruments, will help researchers better understand how dust gets lifted off the Martian surface.