Meet Terry Lauerman, the man who naps with cats

This might be the most wonderful and heart-warming volunteer story ever. Retired from Wisconsin, Terry Lauerman naps with cats. Everyday. Well, he goes to the shelter every day it is open, which is four days a week. He is a cat napper. Volunteering at his local shelter to accompany cats while they dream, Terry seems like a beautiful human creature.

"I'll come in and I'll be greeted by my favorite cat. Her name is Hopper…I think it might lower my blood pressure. It's such a pleasant experience. The cats like it too.".

Listen to more of Terry explaining why he naps with cats. I came across this at Humans Being Bros as a repost from Reddit user westcoastcdn19.

I, too, volunteer to nap with cats. The shelter is my home. I guess I am practicing to be like Terry.