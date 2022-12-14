This cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game by Tenacious D, recently performed for SiriusXM, is pretty terrific. The original can't be beat, but the Tenacious D version is solid, too, as it brings a starker and even more haunting vibe. I'm posting the 2 minute version that's on the SiriusXM YouTube, and here's another that's almost a minute longer, posted by Chill Music.
Tenacious D cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game is terrific
