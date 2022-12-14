Tenacious D cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game is terrific

Jennifer Sandlin

This cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game by Tenacious D, recently performed for SiriusXM, is pretty terrific. The original can't be beat, but the Tenacious D version is solid, too, as it brings a starker and even more haunting vibe. I'm posting the 2 minute version that's on the SiriusXM YouTube, and here's another that's almost a minute longer, posted by Chill Music.