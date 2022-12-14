The story of David Bird, the man behind the adorable world of Becorns

In July, we blogged about David M Bird and his Becorns, the absolutely delightful acorn people he crafts and then photographs in nature. Since then, Faith Salie of CBS Sunday Morning spent some time with him for this really heartwarming profile.
Rhode Island artist and toy designer David Bird was inspired to create fanciful, tiny sculptures out of acorns, sticks, ferns and feathers – art he has dubbed "Becorns" – which are attracting curious birds and wildlife (and plenty of humans, too).
Thanks, Lynda!