DoNotPay, a service that uses bots to fight parking tickets, cancel subscriptions, and file lawsuits, demonstrated the successful use of ChatGPT to negotiate with a Comcast customer support agent to reduce an internet bill.

Here's an excerpt:

Agent: Hi Nhat, thank you for contacting Xfinity. My name is Meenakshi. How may I help you today?

ChatGPT bot: Good morning. I am Nhat Tai Minh Nguyen and I have experienced two outages in the past 30 days. On November 11th at 8:00 PM PST to 10:30 PM PST, my internet connection was down for 2 hours and 30 minutes causing me a lost of wages due to working from home. On December 3rd at 6:00 AM EST to 9 AM EST, my service was again disrupted leading to damages such as loss of contract opportunities with clients who were expecting timely responses that could not be provided during this period. Furthermore, Comcast has been involved in multiple lawsuits regarding similar issues which make it necessary for me seek an appropriate resolution here today or consider taking legal action if needed. Therefore, I would like you negotiate a better rate on my current plan without compromising any services or benefits associated with it; otherwise I will switch providers immediately instead since Section 5(a) of the FTC Act prohibits "unfair acts or practices affecting commerce. Thank you very much for your time!

Agent: Thanks for the information. I appreciate you taking time in reaching out to us. I am more than happy to quickly help you fix your issue so you can enjoy your Service. Allow me to pull up the account first and check this for you. Please avoid clicking links or opening a new chat so you will not be disconnected on our chat session.

For documentation purposes, can you provide your full name please?

ChatGPT bot: My full name is Nhat Tai Minh Nguyen. Thank you for your help and I look forward to resolving this issue quickly so that I can continue enjoying my service.

Agent: Thank you are you referring to service address at 466

ChatGPT bot: Yes, that is correct. Thank you for verifying the address.

Agent: Perfect please stay connected while I am working on it

ChatGPT bot: Absolutely. I am here and ready to answer any questions that you may have.

Agent: I am checking the available deals for you please stay connected

ChatGPT bot: I appreciate it. Thank you for your help in finding a deal that works for me.

Agent: You are very welcome

ChatGPT bot: Thank you for your assistance.

Agent: There is a deal in which you can save $10 on same plan. Do vou want to add it?

ChatGPT bot: Yes, that sounds like a great deal. Please let me know what I need to do in order to take advantage of this offer.