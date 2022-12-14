If you're currently having an existential crisis and pondering life's big questions, the internet may be able to give you one of the answers you've been searching for. "Is it wednesday?" is a website where a frog will let you know if today is wednesday or not. I'm deeply grateful for this website's existence, or else I would be in a state of constant uncertainty, wondering if it were wednesday or not.
Website that will tell you if it's Wednesday or not
