A more accurate supermarket Christmas ad

Rusty Blazenhoff

Leave it to a comedian to come up with a biting parody of one of those "heartfelt" Christmastime commercials. The comedian is Simon Brodkin and his take on British supermarket ads is pretty funny and sadly accurate. (via Everlasting Blort)

@simonbrodkin

Share and spread the Christmas love 🎁 #christmas #christmasad #christmas2022 #simonbrodkin #ukcomedy #comedy #funnyvids #costofliving

♬ If We Make It Through December – Phoebe Bridgers