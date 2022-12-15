Leave it to a comedian to come up with a biting parody of one of those "heartfelt" Christmastime commercials. The comedian is Simon Brodkin and his take on British supermarket ads is pretty funny and sadly accurate. (via Everlasting Blort)
A more accurate supermarket Christmas ad
