This might be my new favorite jam. Take a listen to this TikTok duet, featuring the foot-drumming of a duck named "Ben Afquack" (on TikTok as Minnesota Duck) and TikTok musician French Fuse. It's playing on a loop on my computer, and, quite frankly, I'm obsessed.

Check out the original foot-drumming here, and another charming flute-forward duet by TikTok user Ariana Flute.