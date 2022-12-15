Christopher Nolan' Oppenheimer "recreated the first atomic detonation" set without CGI

Christopher Nolan is in a class alone. Through a series of strategic moves, Nolan has found a way to make thought-provoking and experimental films into massive, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. Whenever frustrated auteurs rail against the current state of cinema and how much it prioritizes spectacle over substance, they have to put an asterisk next to Nolan's name, as he's seemingly reconciled both perspectives.

Aside from marrying two disparate aims on a creative level, Nolan also gets respect for his insistence on relying on practical effects whenever possible. Instead of phoning it in with a CGI version of the "rotating room fight" from Inception, Nolan just went ahead and built a rotating room. For his new biopic Oppenheimer—based on the famed Manhattan Project scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer—Nolan decided that he didn't want to use CGI to mimic a nuclear blast. So he just went ahead and found a way to replicate the effect practically.