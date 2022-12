Ron DeSantis wants the Florida Supreme court to impanel a grand jury investigation of the dangerous Covid-19 vaccine. He will surely want the grand jury to look into the sleazy Florida Governor named Ron DeSantis, who, as seen in Colbert's video below, repeatedly urged Floridians to allow deep state nurses to inject the Gate/Soros 5G toxic cocktail into their pure blood.

Stephen Colbert said of the Fred Flintsone lookalike, "You stupid mother Pfizer."