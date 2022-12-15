Free COVID-19 tests available again

Good news, everyone! Starting December 15, 2022, you'll once again be able to order free COVID-19 tests from the United States government. POLITICO reports:

The Biden administration plans to reopen a partnership with the U.S. Postal Service to mail free at-home COVID-19 tests to households that request them, four people familiar with the matter told POLITICO. The revival of one of the government's most popular and widely used pandemic programs comes as the administration prepares for another potential winter surge.

Go here to get your free tests. And use them as COVID-19 rages on this winter. Stay safe!