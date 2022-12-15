God of War is getting a live-action Amazon Prime Video series

The God of War franchise is addicted to success. God of War has always turned heads since its earliest days on the Playstation 3. Initially, the game was packed to the gills with copious amounts of sex and violence to satiate its bloodthirst fanbase. However, as the complexity of video game narratives evolved, Kratos- the gruff protagonist of the God of War series- also evolved to keep in step with the industry. The result was 2018's God of War reboot which significantly matured the historically sophomoric series. The reboot's success led the way for a sequel in 2022's God of War: Ragnarok.

Despite only being a month old, God of War: Ragnarok has already racked up a decent amount of attention for its brilliant gameplay and storytelling. According to Variety, Amazon Prime Video sees potential in the franchise's story and wants to make a live-action series based on the game.