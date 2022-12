Yesterday, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-generation remaster released on PS5, Xbox Series S|X and Steam. Although it comes with a laundry list of changes and updates serving to elevate the game above the already lofty heights of the 2015 original, one stands out among the rest, cementing The Witcher 3's place as one of the best games of all time:

You can now pet your horse.

That's right. With a press of a button, Geralt can now reward his steadfast equine companion with a few pats. The future is now.