London "slingshot ride" turns into a nightmare for two teens when one of its cords snaps (video)

Two teenage boys on a slingshot ride at a London amusement park found themselves in a real-life nightmare Wednesday night when one of the cords attached to their cage snapped. Video below shows the horrific scene at Winter Wonderland of their untethered cage flying haphazardly astray, slamming into the ride's main pillar a couple of times before dropping down. Fortunately, still attached to one of its two cords, the cage did not hit the ground but was left dangling until the boys, uninjured, according to the BBC, were "safely" rescued. Just another reminder-to-self to avoid "thrill rides" at all costs.

Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI — ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Joseph Davila / shutterstock.com