Price of Musk's battery-powered MAGA hats could continue to drop significantly in coming months

People in the market for a $60,000 battery-powered MAGA hat should wait a few more months when the price drops another $10k or so. Take a look at this chart comparing the cost of a used Tesla to other luxury car brands. The decline in the car's value could be attributed to a number of things, including the increasing availability of cheaper, better alternative electric vehicle options, but it's also reasonable to assume that Musk's trashed reputation as a stable and innovation leader is a reason.

Cargurus.com

At this point, the only way Tesla can boost the price of its car is by adding a coal-rolling feature.